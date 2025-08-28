USD/CAD falls toward 1.3750 as US Dollar declines on Fed concerns

- USD/CAD depreciates amid rising concerns over Fed independence.
- Fed Governor Cook’s exit could increase the likelihood of interest rate cuts.
- BoC Governor Macklem stated that the central bank will maintain its 2% inflation target for the foreseeable future.
USD/CAD extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around 1.3770 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid rising concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence. Traders await the Q2 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized due later in the day.
US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he was removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors. He also said that he was ready for a legal fight with Cook over falsified mortgage documents.
The dismissal of Fed Governor Cook could increase the likelihood of heavy interest rate cuts, given Trump’s ongoing pressure on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs. Traders are now pricing in more than 88% odds for a cut of at least a quarter-point at the Fed’s September meeting, up from 82% the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
China's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang said on Thursday that China and Canada had frank, pragmatic, and constructive exchanges on improving and developing bilateral economic and trade relations. China is ready to manage differences through constructive methods and pragmatic actions.
Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday that the central bank will not reconsider its 2% inflation target in the foreseeable future, citing uncertainty over trade and shifting US tariff policies. Macklem noted that supply-side headwinds could add upward pressure on inflation in the period ahead. He added that by using scenario analysis, the BoC was able to make a monetary policy decision suited to a range of potential economic outcomes.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6500 despite mixed Australian data
AUD/USD is holding higher ground above 0.6500 in Thursday's Asian session, helped by a broadly weaker US Dollar. The pair shrugs off mixed Australian sentiment and Private Capex data but the Aussie's upside could be capped by intensifying global tariff war with China. All eyes now turn to US data.
USD/JPY fades uptick to 147.50 after hawkish BoJ commentary
USD/JPY has faded its uptick to 147.50 in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair faces headwinds from BoJ Nakagawa's hawkish comments, which lift the Japanese Yen (JPY). Reports that the Japanese trade negotiator canceled his visit to the US fuelled the early advance in the pair. US Q2 GDP revision, Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data are next on tap.
Gold turns south after facing rejection at $3,400
Gold has returned to the red in Asian trading on Thursday, after having faced rejection at $3,400 yet again earlier on. Traders seem to take profits off the table ahead of a slew of mid-tier US economic data, including the US Q2 GDP second estimate, Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales. Tariff and Fed concerns could keep the downside limited.
SOL gains 5% as Solana treasuries surpass $1.7B following rising institutional demand
Institutional demand for Solana has climbed in recent months, with the number of corporate SOL treasuries reaching thirteen, according to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve website. The data suggests that Solana treasury companies have scooped a combined 8.27 million SOL, worth $1.72 billion in the past few months.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.