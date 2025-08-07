USD/CAD falls further to near 1.3730 as Fed officials support interest rate cuts this year

- USD/CAD slides further to near 1.3730, extending losing streak for the third trading day on Thursday.
- A dovish monetary policy guidance from a few Fed officials has weighed on the US Dollar.
- Investors await the Canadian labor market data for July.
The USD/CAD pair extends its downside move to near 1.3730 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday. The Loonie pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its peers, following support from a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials toward lowering interest rates in the remainder of the year.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades weakly near Wednesday’s low around 98.20.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.18%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|0.16%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|NZD
|0.20%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.19%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|CHF
|0.13%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
An array of Fed members, including Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Fed Governor Lisa Cook, stated on Wednesday that monetary policy adjustments have become appropriate amid growing labor market concerns.
Meanwhile, investors await the announcement of Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s replacement, who resigned on Friday. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump stated that his team has started the interview process, while speaking to reporters, and they have narrowed scope of potential candidates to three.
In Canada, investors await the labor market data for July, which is scheduled to be released on Friday. The report is expected to show that the economy added 13.5K fresh workers, lower than 83.1K in June. The Unemployment Rate is seen higher at 7.0% from the prior reading of 6.9%.
Signs of cooling labor market conditions would prompt traders to raise bets supporting the resumption of monetary policy expansion by the Bank of Canada (BoC). The BoC has held interest rates steady at 2.75% in its last three monetary policy meetings.
Economic Indicator
Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate, released by Statistics Canada, is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force as a percentage. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labor market and a weakening of the Canadian economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while an increase is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Aug 08, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 7%
Previous: 6.9%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains to near 0.6500 after Australian/ China Trade data
AUD/USD is paring back gains to trade near 0.6500 in Thursday's Asian trading. The Aussie reverses wider than expected Australian Trade Surplus data after the mixed Chinese Trade Balance data. Trade jitters continue to remain a drag on the pair.
USD/JPY stays firm near 147.50 as Trump's threatens extra tariffs on Japanese imports
USD/JPY is back on the front foot near 147.50 early Thursday. The uncertainty over the timing of the next BoJ rate hike and reports that US President Donald Trump could impose an additional 15% tariff on Japan weigh negatively on the Japanese Yen, lending support to the pair.
Gold price bulls look to seize control as trade concerns boost safe-haven assets
Gold price attracts some safe-haven flows in reaction to Trump’s fresh tariff threats. Rising bets for a Fed rate cut in September also benefit the non-yielding commodity. A modest USD recovery caps the precious metal amid a generally positive risk tone.
Crypto Market Gainers: POL, DEXE, CAKE surge as Ethereum reclaims $3,700
Polygon, DeXe, and PancakeSwap emerge as front-runners in the cryptocurrency market, driven by Ethereum reclaiming the $3,700 mark, as they are or were primarily Ethereum-based projects.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.