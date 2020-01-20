USD/CAD fails to portray WTI gains, stays mildly bid near 1.3070

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD holds onto recovery gains from Thursday.
  • The week-start rise by WTI seems to fade, the US dollar remains broadly stronger.
  • BOC will be the key event this week.

USD/CAD trades near the intra-day high close to 1.3070 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recovers since Thursday amid increasing calls of no policy change from the Bank of Canada (BOC) as well as following upbeat data from the US.

The pair fails to respect to oil’s week-start gap-up, taking clues from Libya and Iraq, as questions surrounding the BOC’s next move remain unanswered amid a lack of fresh catalysts and broad US dollar strength.

In addition to the most positive data from the US, which indicates a re-think on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) “wait and watch” mood, the Trump administration’s ability to strike the key trade deals with global superpowers also support the US dollar (USD) strength.

That said, market’s risk tone also remains subdued with the S&P 500 Futures taking rounds to 3,327.

Analysts at ING cite Canadian GDP, Retail Sales and housing numbers to question strong pay gains. The same helps them to hold outlook for stable policy at the 22 January Bank of Canada policy meeting, but it leaves the possibility of action open for subsequent meetings.”

On the contrary, Reuters says that 27 of 39 economists surveyed by Reuters expect the BOC to keep its overnight rate unchanged at 1.75% through 2020 and the first half of 2021.

While Monday’s off in the US and a lack of major data/events elsewhere can keep the momentum restricted, any severe trade/political headlines will be enough to entertain traders ahead of Wednesday’s BOC and Canadian CPI data.

Technical Analysis

A sustained break of 21-day SMA, at 1.3054 now, propels the quote towards the monthly resistance line, at 1.3100, whereas 1.3030 and 1.3000 can question sellers past-1.3054.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3068
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.3068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3054
Daily SMA50 1.316
Daily SMA100 1.3186
Daily SMA200 1.324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3077
Previous Daily Low 1.3033
Previous Weekly High 1.3081
Previous Weekly Low 1.3031
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3042
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2998
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3086
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.313

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

