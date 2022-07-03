- USD/CAD is facing severe resistance above 1.2880 amid a broader sell-off in the DXY.
- The downbeat US ISM data has strengthened the odds of a recession situation.
- Canada’s Unemployment Rate may increase to 5.2% vs. 5.1% reported earlier.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed a minor reversal from around 1.2880 at the open, however, the broad-based selling in the US dollar index (DXY) has brought offers in the asset. The latter displayed extreme selling pressure after re-testing its 23-year high at 105.79, which acted as a supply zone for the asset. The supply zone got triggered after the market participants considered the DXY an expensive bet.
The release of the weak US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) economic data halted the victory chariot of the DXY on Friday. The downbeat US ISM figures on Manufacturing, Employment, and New Orders front escalated the recession fears in the US economy. Advancing recession fears may further trim the odds of an aggressive hawkish tone by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its July monetary policy meeting.
As per the market consensus, the Fed is expected to maintain its status-quo and may announce a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike in July. Now, lower-than-expected to US ISM may compel the Fed to dictate a 50 bps rate hike or lower than that.
On the loonie front, investors are focusing on the employment data, which will release on Friday. A preliminary estimate for the Unemployment Rate is 5.2% vs. the prior print of 5.1%. This may keep the loonie bulls on the tenterhooks.
Meanwhile, the oil prices are oscillating minutely below $107.00 after a firmer recovery from $103.00 on Friday. The black gold is expected to remain sideways as investors are in a fix between the prolonged supply worries and renewed recession fears. The oil prices have reported negative monthly results in June after a spree of six monthly gains.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2879
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2851
|Daily SMA50
|1.283
|Daily SMA100
|1.2739
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2966
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2819
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2905
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
