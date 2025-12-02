USD/CAD extends gains beyond 1.4000 as Oil’s recovery loses steam

The US Dollar is trading higher for the second consecutive day against the Canadian Dollar, reaching levels past 1.4000 during the European morning trading. A recent pullback in Crude prices, Canada’s main export, and a cautious market mood are offsetting hopes of immediate Fed cuts and providing some support to the US Dollar.

Oil prices have lost nearly $1 after pulling back from $59.85 high on Monday, to trade at the $59.00 area at the time of writing, as the US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, heads to Moscow to talk about peace in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pair, however, remains well below the November 21 peak, near 1.4150. Upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures from Canada released on Friday prompted investors to reassess their bets on a Bank of Canada interest rate cut next week and sent the Canadian Dollar surging.



In the US, by contrast, manufacturing activity data, as measured by the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, showed that the sector contracted for the ninth consecutive month. Furthermore, new orders declined, highlighting the downbeat near-term prospects, while employment fell and the Prices Paid Index rose.



These figures add pressure on the US Federal Reserve to lower borrowing costs further in the coming months. Investors are pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a quarter-point rate cut next week and two or three more cuts next year. This is triggering a CAD-supportive monetary policy divergence and acting as a headwind for US Dollar rallies.