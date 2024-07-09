USD/CAD edges lower with the focus on events south of the border

- USD/CAD edges lower as traders await the testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell to the US Senate on Tuesday.
- The pair is dominated by the US Dollar as the Canadian data schedule remains uneventful till next week.
- Markets keep betting on the Federal Reserve cutting US interest rates in September, a potential negative for USD/CAD.
USD/CAD edges higher on Tuesday, to trade in the 1.3640s, as it continues its broadly range-bound consolidative market mode of the last three-month period. Most of the emphasis is on the US Dollar side of the pair as traders await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, whilst Canada sees no scheduled macroeconomic events until Building Permits are released on Friday.
Fed Chair Powell is expected to chart a conservative line in his testimony to the Senate on Tuesday, more-or-less repeating the message he made when he spoke in at the central-bankers get together in Sintra. There he eased his stance from strictly data-dependent to admitting that there were now welcome signs inflation was falling, but that more evidence was required to establish that it was significant and sustainable. As such, it is expected he will keep markets guessing as to the timing of the Fed’s next policy move.
Markets are less ambivalent. The market-based probabilities of the Fed cutting interest rates by 0.25% to an upper band of 5.25% at the September Fed meeting have steadily risen over the past two weeks amid a negative compounding effect from a stream of not-quite-good-enough data releases. Most recently, ISM Services PMI data for June fell into contraction territory, and labor market data for the same month showed the Unemployment Rate rising to 4.1% – the third monthly increase in a row. Although NonFarm Payrolls beat expectations of 190K to register 206K new jobs added, the previous month was revised drastically down.
Inflation data has also generally come out on the cool side. In the NFP report Average Hourly Earnings remained unchanged from May and met expectations exactly. Prior to that the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, edged down to 2.6% for both headline and core inflation in May. Before that Consumer Price Index data for May showed prices falling more than expected to 3.3% and core inflation also undershooting to 3.4%. Although both PCE and CPI are still above the Fed’s 2.0% target they are drifting in the right direction.
As far as Canadian data goes, its labor market seems to be suffering more than the US, as revealed in the Canadian version of the NFP report also released on Friday. This showed the Unemployment Rate rising to 6.4%, surpassing forecasts of 6.3% and marking its highest level since January 2022. Canadian payrolls were even worse, showing a 1.4K fall when economists had expected a 22.5K rise. The stresses in the labor market have been blamed on still-high interest rates in Canada stymying companies ability to access credit. This has led to further calls that the Bank of Canada (BoC) should cut interest rates again, after they reduced the policy rate by 0.25% to 4.75% in June – the first change in interest rates since July 2023.
Since lower interest rates or their expectation is generally negative for a currency all eyes will be on Powell’s comments and when the Fed will make its first move. Otherwise the Canadian Dollar looks more vulnerable as the BoC weighs further rate cuts to stimulate its sagging labor market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0800 ahead of Powell's testimony
EUR/USD continues to move sideways above 1.0800 on Tuesday. The Euro draws support from easing fiscal concerns after the unexpected French election outcome, while the US Dollar awaits Fed Chair Powell's testimony for fresh cues on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.2800 as Fed Powell's appearance looms
GBP/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.2800 after having briefly tested multi-week highs on Monday. UK data remains thin this week, leaving traders focused on Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony later on Tuesday and US inflation data on Thursday.
Gold trades flat near $2,360 after pulling back on PBoC news
Gold enters a consolidation phase near $2,360 after losing more than 1% on Monday on news of the PBoC stopping purchasing Gold for the second month in a row. The PBoC is one of the largest consumers of the precious metal and for 18 consecutive months until May accumulated Gold.
Bitcoin price finds hurdle around the $58,500 level
Bitcoin (BTC) price has encountered resistance near the weekly level of $58,375 over the past three days, currently trading just below at around $57,339, marking a 1.12% increase on Tuesday.
Jerome Powell Speech Preview: Fed Chair testifies in US Congress as markets look for clues over rate cuts
Jerome Powell’s testimony in the US Congress will be a top-tier market-moving event this week. New clues on the Federal Reserve interest rate path are awaited.