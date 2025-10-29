TRENDING:
USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3940 ahead of Fed-BoC monetary policies

  • USD/CAD falls marginally to near 1.3940 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the BoC and the Fed.
  • Both central banks are expected to reduce interest rates by 25 bps.
  • Investors await the meeting between US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi on Thursday.
USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3940 ahead of Fed-BoC monetary policies
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair ticks down to near 1.3940 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair trades with caution ahead of the monetary policy announcements by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) at 13:45 GMT and 18:00 GMT, respectively.

Investors expect both central banks to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), which will be the second straight interest rate cut in a row.

Traders are increasingly confident that the Fed will loosen its monetary policy as the impact of United States (US) tariffs on inflation is appearing to be temporary, and labor market conditions are deteriorating.

Meanwhile, Canada’s job market data for September showed signs of improvement as the economy created 60.4K fresh jobs against 65.5K lay-offs in August. However, the overall labor market trend remains sluggish as the Unemployment Rate is still higher of around 7.1%.

In the policy meetings, investors would look for cues about whether the Fed and BoC will cut interest rates again this year.

Ahead of the Fed’s policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.15% higher to near 98.90.

This week, investors will also focus on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which is scheduled for Thursday. Latest comments from US President Trump have signaled that both nations would reach a trade deal. “Things will work out very well with Xi tomorrow,” Trump said during the European trading session.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD remains on the back foot and trades below 1.1650 on Wednesday. The pair struggles to gain traction as the US Dollar stages a decent rebound, while traders resort to repositioning ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcements. 

GBP/USD drops further toward 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD drops further toward 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3200 and trades at its weakest level since early August on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines on increased BoE rate cut bets. The broad US Dollar recovery also weighs on the major, as all eyes turn to the Fed rate-call and Powell's presser for fresh impetus. 

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Following a bearish start to the week, Gold stages a rebound and trades above $4,000 on Wednesday. Position adjustments ahead of the Fed policy announcements and escalating ggeopolitical tensions in the Middle East seem to be helping XAU/USD hold its ground.

BoC set to trim interest rate to 2.25% as markets forecast the end of easing cycle

BoC set to trim interest rate to 2.25% as markets forecast the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely expected to trim its benchmark interest rate by another quarter point on Wednesday, bringing it down to 2.25%. That would follow a similar move in September as the central bank continues its gradual easing cycle.

Federal Reserve expected to deliver second consecutive interest-rate cut

Federal Reserve expected to deliver second consecutive interest-rate cut

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate after the October meeting. The statement language and Fed Chair Powell’s comments will be key in the absence of economic data releases.

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

