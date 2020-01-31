USD/CAD eases from tops, still well bid near 200-DMA post-US/Canadian data

- Canadian economic data comes in better than consensus estimates.
- Mixed US releases failed to impress USD bulls or provide any impetus.
- USD/CAD awaits some strong follow-through buying above 200-day SMA.
The USD/CAD pair trimmed a part of its early gains to seven-week tops, albeit still managed to hold with modest daily gains above the 1.3200 mark post-US/Canadian macro data.
According to the data released this Friday, the Canadian economy recorded a 0.1% growth in November as compared to a 0.1% contraction recorded in the previous month and consensus estimates pointing to a flat reading.
Meanwhile, the Canadian industrial production for December showed a growth of 0.1% as against a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) for December also bettered consensus estimates.
This comes on the back of a modest recovery in crude oil prices, up around 0.5% for the day, which eventually underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and exerted some pressure on the pair.
From the US, the mixed releases of Personal Income/Spending data and Core PCE Price Index failed to impress the US dollar bulls or assist the pair to built on its intraday move beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming a near-term bullish breakout and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3235
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3084
|Daily SMA50
|1.3141
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3228
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3186
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3036
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.316
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
