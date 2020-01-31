USD/CAD eases from tops, still well bid near 200-DMA post-US/Canadian data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Canadian economic data comes in better than consensus estimates.
  • Mixed US releases failed to impress USD bulls or provide any impetus.
  • USD/CAD awaits some strong follow-through buying above 200-day SMA.

The USD/CAD pair trimmed a part of its early gains to seven-week tops, albeit still managed to hold with modest daily gains above the 1.3200 mark post-US/Canadian macro data.

According to the data released this Friday, the Canadian economy recorded a 0.1% growth in November as compared to a 0.1% contraction recorded in the previous month and consensus estimates pointing to a flat reading.

Meanwhile, the Canadian industrial production for December showed a growth of 0.1% as against a flat reading expected. Adding to this, the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) for December also bettered consensus estimates.

This comes on the back of a modest recovery in crude oil prices, up around 0.5% for the day, which eventually underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and exerted some pressure on the pair.

From the US, the mixed releases of Personal Income/Spending data and Core PCE Price Index failed to impress the US dollar bulls or assist the pair to built on its intraday move beyond the very important 200-day SMA.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming a near-term bullish breakout and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3235
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.3193
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3084
Daily SMA50 1.3141
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.3229
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3228
Previous Daily Low 1.3186
Previous Weekly High 1.3174
Previous Weekly Low 1.3036
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3212
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3177
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.316
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3244
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3261

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures