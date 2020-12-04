USD/CAD drops to fresh multi-year lows post-US/Canadian employment details

- USD/CAD witnessed some selling following the release of the US/Canadian jobs report.
- US economy added 245K new jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 6.7%.
- Stronger Canadian employment details underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and dropped to 1.2825-20 region, or the lowest level since October 2018 at the beginning of the New York session.
The latest leg of a sudden fall during the early North American session followed the release of monthly jobs report from the US and Canada. In fact, the headline NFP showed that the US economy added 245K new jobs in November, down from 610K previous (revised from 638K) and worse than 469K anticipated.
The disappointing reading, to some extent, was offset by a fall in the unemployment rate, which edged lower to 6.7% as against 6.8% expected and October's 6.9%. The data did little to provide any respite to the US dollar bulls, which remained depressed near two-and-a-half-year lows.
On the other hand, Canadian monthly employment details came in better-than-expected and showed that the economy created 62K new jobs in November. Adding to this, the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 8.5% during the reported month, from 8.9% recorded in the previous month.
This comes on the back of the recent bullish run in crude oil prices, which provided an additional boost to the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, exerted some fresh downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair and might have already set the stage for an extension of the bearish trend.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2859
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3033
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3203
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2941
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2852
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!