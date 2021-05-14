USD/CAD drops to daily lows near 1.2100 after US and Canada data

- USD/CAD extends its daily slide in the early American session.
- US Dollar Index stays below 90.50 after uninspiring Retail Sales data.
- Manufacturing Sales in Canada increased sharply in March.
The USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the American session and dropped to a daily low of 1.2098. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.5% on the day at 1.2100.
CAD capitalizes on upbeat Canadian data
The data from the US showed on Friday that Retail Sales in April stayed unchanged at $619.9 billion in April. This reading missed the market expectation for an increase of 1% and made it difficult for the greenback to gather strength against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.3% at 90.45.
Additionally, Industrial Production in the US increased by 0.7% in April, falling short of analysts' estimate of 1%.
On the other hand, Statistics Canada reported that Manufacturing Sales and Wholesale Sales in Canada rose by 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively, in March. Moreover, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up more than 1% on the day at $64.50, helping the commodity-related loonie to continue to find demand.
Later in the session, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index will be the last data release of the week from the US.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2103
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2323
|Daily SMA50
|1.2462
|Daily SMA100
|1.2588
|Daily SMA200
|1.285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2203
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2352
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2122
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.211
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2058
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.