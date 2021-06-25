USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

- USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively.
- US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates.
- The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices.
USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European session. The pair fell from the daily high of 1.2487 and touched the lower level at 1.2250 on Tuesday.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2313, down 0.08% for the day.
The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback as crude oil prices and improved market sentiment helped the loonie recoil from its lower levels. Crude oil prices, one of Canada’s major exports, traded near 3-year highs near $73.5.
The upbeat economic data also boosted the sentiment surrounding CAD, the Export Development Canada's Trade Confidence Index rose 19%, the highest in the last 20 years. Wholesales Sales advanced by 1.1% MoM in May. The Canadian manufacturing Sales grew 1.0% in May, rebounding from a 2.1% drop in April.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals stands lower at 91.75%. The mixed economic data and lack of enthusiasm on the US reflation trade. The Fed’s dovish tone capped any upside momentum in the greenback.
The Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 411K, above the market expectations at 380K. US durable goods rebounded less than expected at 2.3% in May, as compared to the market consensus at 2.8%
On the economic docket, traders await for the US Price Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) Index, and Personal Income and Spending data to take fresh trading impetus.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2307
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2186
|Daily SMA50
|1.2219
|Daily SMA100
|1.2409
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2341
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2283
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
