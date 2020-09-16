USD/CAD contiues to tread dynamic trendline support, bulls eye 1.33 area

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • USD/CAD holds in consolidation as the US dollar attempts the upside, but fails to breakout.
  • Fed's forward guidance leaves the US dollar hanging on the balance of improved risk sentiment.  
  • 1.33 on the cards if there is a bullish breakout of consolidation from dynamic trendline support. 

USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.3176 between a range of 1.3127 and a high of 1.3200 in a choppy consolidation of the correction of the daily impulse. 

The Federal Reserve event was unable to shake out any spot market dollar bulls that are eager for an upside correction.

We will have to wait to look at data collected since the Fed meeting as for how CTFC positing might have been affected by the event.

However, there was little to encourage a bullish bias for the greenback, given that the Fed consensus suggests that there will be no changes before 2024.

Meanwhile, there was some acknowledgement of improved economic conditions which seemed to have supported the dollar during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's presser – rather counterintuitively though. 

CAD hangs in the balance of the US dollar and oil 

To date, the view that a reflationary Fed policy has been a dollar negative.

Such a policy should help to support stocks and commodities (CAD is correlated to commodities).

If there is a persistent sense of a recovery, then that should be a weight on the greenback. 

Oil breaks $40bbls

As for commodities, the price of oil has been on the march and broke the $40 handle in mid-North American markets on Wednesday as risk appetite improved.

In addition, the latest API data showed a heavy decline in oil inventories, while headlines have also suggested OPEC+ compliance was above 100% for August.

However, if oil now struggles to gain much further ground and if the US dollar dies indeed breakout to the upside, USD/CAD could be sent on its way to the 1.33 handle as per the technical analysis below:

USD/CAD levels

While al of the above points to a stronger Canadian dollar, the technical landscape on the charts remain negative, bullish USD/CAD.

As illustrated here, it has been a difficult environment to stay long of USD/CAD while the price has consolidated in sideways price action in anticipation of a breakout to the upside:

Original setup showed that the price was likely due an upside extension:

On the 40hour time frame, however, the price has just moved sideways in the creating of dynamic trendline support:

At this juncture, bulls may well be trapped, but a break of the current resistance structure will likely lead to the breakout that has been expected. 

However, failures at resistance and a break of the trendline support and support structure will invalidate such bullish prospects. 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3178
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3145
Daily SMA50 1.3301
Daily SMA100 1.3523
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3202
Previous Daily Low 1.3135
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3177
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3107
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3242
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3282

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700

NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700

NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve

XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve

XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.

Gold News

USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility

USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility

USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly. 

USD/JPY News

WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover

WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover

WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures