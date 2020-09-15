USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls pile back in with 1:3 R/R on the table

USD/CAD has moved back into bullish territory.

Bulls can get back on board protected by a stop loss to target the 1.33 area.

The following trade setup is a continuation of the prior analysis and a trade setup illustrated last week which can be seen here:

Due to unfavourable price action, the initial setup was abandoned and an order was placed at breakeven as follows:

The price triggered the sell order and we went back to the drawing board.

On Tuesday, the price continued higher taking conditions on the 4-hour time fame into bullish territory yet again.

This opens the prospects of higher highs and an opportunity to get on board with the bullish environment for a second crack at the whip as follows:

4HR chart

The new setup offers 1:3 risk to reward ratio.

The price action will be monitored from a 4-hour time frame for an opportunity to move the stop loss to breakeven and followed up in subsequent fresh news stories.

For a history for how the trade setup has been derived, USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1:3 R/R buy setup, target 1.3300 details all.

Links to those follow-ups to come...