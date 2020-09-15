USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls pile back in with 1:3 R/R on the table

- USD/CAD has moved back into bullish territory.
- Bulls can get back on board protected by a stop loss to target the 1.33 area.
The following trade setup is a continuation of the prior analysis and a trade setup illustrated last week which can be seen here:
Due to unfavourable price action, the initial setup was abandoned and an order was placed at breakeven as follows:
The price triggered the sell order and we went back to the drawing board.
On Tuesday, the price continued higher taking conditions on the 4-hour time fame into bullish territory yet again.
This opens the prospects of higher highs and an opportunity to get on board with the bullish environment for a second crack at the whip as follows:
4HR chart
The new setup offers 1:3 risk to reward ratio.
The price action will be monitored from a 4-hour time frame for an opportunity to move the stop loss to breakeven and followed up in subsequent fresh news stories.
For a history for how the trade setup has been derived, USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1:3 R/R buy setup, target 1.3300 details all.
Links to those follow-ups to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
