USD/CAD continues to decline on higher Oil prices

- USD/CAD tallied its fifth day in a row of losses of 1.3515.
- US August’s PPI ran hot and rose to 1.7% YoY. Retail Sales came in hot.
- Fed tightening expectations eased somewhat. Yield remains high.
- Jobless Claims from the second week in September came in lower than expected.
On Thursday’s session, the USD/CAD continued its downward path, failing nearly to 1.3510, seeing 0.30% losses. On the CAD’s side, its strength may be explained by higher Oil prices as Canada is a leading exporter, while the USD measure by the DXY index rose to fresh highs around 105.20 after the release of mid-tier data. In line with that, the downside may be limited for the pair.
On the data front, the Greenback gained momentum after it was reported that Retail Sales rose 0.6% MoM in August, much better than the 0.2% anticipated and higher than the previous 0.6%. In addition, the Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped from 0.7% MoM to 1.6% YoY in August, also beating expectations. Moreover, Jobless Claims for the second week of September accelerated but below the expectations at 220,000, higher than the previous weekly reading of 217,000 but below the expected 225,000.
As a reaction, US Treasury yields advanced with the news, with the 2-year note offering nearly 5% and boosting demand for the American dollar, whose DXY index continues to trade at highs since early March. On the expectations front, the CME FedWatch tool suggests that the odds of one last hike in 2023 by the Federal Reserve (Fed) declined to nearly 35% from 40% in the previous sessions. Attention now turns to next week’s decision, where markets have already priced in a pause, but the statement and Chair Powell’s presser will be closely monitored.
USD/CAD Levels to watch
The short-term view for USD/CAD suggests a bearish outlook based on the daily chart analysis. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below its midline and displays a southward slope, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) exhibits red bars, signalling an increasing bearish momentum. On the other hand, the pair is below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs, pointing towards the prevailing strength of the bulls in the larger context.
Support levels: 1.3500, 1.3490, 1.3463 (200-day SMA).
Resistance levels: 1.3576 (20-day SMA), 1.3600, 1.3630.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3513
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3549
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3578
|Daily SMA50
|1.3406
|Daily SMA100
|1.3404
|Daily SMA200
|1.3466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3587
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3521
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3694
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3576
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3546
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3451
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.0650 after dovish ECB hike
EUR/USD remains under pressure, trading at the lowest level since late May. The Euro fell across the board after the ECB hiked rates by 25 bps but signaled the end of its tightening cycle. The US Dollar is mixed after data showed a resilient US economy.
GBP/USD drops below the 200-day SMA, tests 1.2400
GBP/USD extended the decline during the American session and and bottomed at 1.2400, the lowest intraday level since June 6. The Greenback strengthened after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims and PPI data amid higher US yields.
Gold price defends $1,900 despite US data beat
Gold price is defending $1.900, off three-week lows, as the US Dollar holds the renewed upside on encouraging US Retail Sales and PPI data. The US Treasury bond yields also advance, as the data reinforces hawkish Fed expectations.
MATIC price climbs as Polygon outlines proposals for 2.0 upgrade
Polygon network developers published three proposals to implement the transition to Polygon 2.0. The proposals include the creation of a POL token to replace MATIC as the native gas and staking token of the ecosystem.
NVDA gains alongside NASDAQ Thursday as focus turns to Arm IPO
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has gained 1.2% in Thursday’s premarket to just above $460 on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) IPO. NASDAQ futures have added 0.5% at the time of writing.