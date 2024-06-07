USD/CAD consolidates in a range above mid-1.3600s as traders keenly await US NFP

- USD/CAD fails to lure buyers and remains confined to over a one-month-old range.
- Rising Fed rate cut bets continue to weigh on the USD and cap gains for the major.
- Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of the US NFP.
The USD/CAD pair shows resilience below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), albeit seems to struggle to attract any meaningful buyers during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade with a mild positive bias, around the 1.3670 area, as traders keenly await the release of the US monthly employment details before placing fresh directional bets.
The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to show that the US economy added 185K jobs in May as compared to 175K previous and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.9%. This, along with Average Hourly Earnings, would influence the inflation trajectory and the Fed's future policy decision, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Heading into the key data risk, market participants have been pricing in a greater chance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates cut in September in the wake of signs of a slowdown in the US economy. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields and the USD depressed. Apart from this, this week's goodish rebound in Crude Oil prices is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and capping the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered its benchmark rate for the first time in four years, from a more than two-decade high and signaled concern about slowing economic growth. The central bank also acknowledged improvement in the underlying inflation, fueling speculations about another rate reduction next month. This could cap the upside for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop further warrants some caution for aggressive traders, suggesting that the USD/CAD pair is more likely to extend its range-bound price action on the last day of the week. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register modest weekly gains, though remain in a familiar range held since early May.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.367
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3671
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3658
|Daily SMA50
|1.3669
|Daily SMA100
|1.3587
|Daily SMA200
|1.3577
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.371
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3664
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3735
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3615
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
