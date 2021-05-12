USD/CAD: Consolidates gains below 1.2120 ahead of US CPI data

- USD/CAD shows gains in the early European session.
- Risk-aversion amid Middle-East tensions lifts demand for USD.
- Investors keenly await US CPI data.
The USD/CAD pair possesses mild gains in the early European session. The pair opened at the daily lows and recovered swiftly toward the session’s high at 1.2132.
At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is trading at 1.2109, up 0.08% on the day.
The appreciative move in the dollar kept the USD/CAD buoyed on Tuesday, while escalating tensions in the Middle East spooked the market and investors rushed toward a safer US dollar.
In addition to that, elevated US Treasury yields also lift demand for the greenback. The pair benefited from the inflationary anxiety. The rising commodity prices and supply chain issues cemented the outlook for upcoming inflationary pressure. It is thought this would eventually lead the Fed to end its ultra-accommodative monetary policy.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar weighed down on receding commodity prices in the recent pullback and negative Job data released on Friday. The American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed a fall in US crude inventories by 2.5 million barrels in the previous week. However, the gains were offset by OPEC and its members’ downward energy demand forecast for Q2 on rising coronavirus cases in Asia-Pacific. This, in turn, negatively affected the commodity linked loonie.
As for now, Investors turn their attention to the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data as inflation readings remain the central theme for market participants.
USD/CAD Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2114
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2361
|Daily SMA50
|1.2482
|Daily SMA100
|1.2602
|Daily SMA200
|1.2861
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2078
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2352
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2122
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2078
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold heads south on USD rebound, eyes $1810
Gold prices lose a part of the previous day gains, backed by the emergence of constructive bids against the US dollar. The rising Middle-East escalation and inflationary anxiety spooked the market participants. US CPI in focus.
Top six cryptocurrencies under $2 that overtake Bitcoin
Bitcoin price reaching over $64,000 has priced out many investors in the market that has missed many of its bull rallies. Investors are increasingly looking into altcoins, which have absolute prices that are cheaper than the leading cryptocurrency.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.