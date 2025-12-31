USD/CAD consolidates around 1.3700 before heading to New Year eve

The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range around 1.3700 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair consolidates at the start of the last trading day of 2025 amid thin trading volume.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks higher to near 98.26, the highest level seen in a week.

The US Dollar (USD) gained sharply on Tuesday, even as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the December policy meeting showed that most officials supported the need for further interest rate cuts after the December cut if inflation starts cooling down.

“Most participants judged further rate cuts would likely be appropriate if inflation declined over time as expected,” FOMC minutes showed.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed that the headline inflation decelerated to 2.7% year-on-year (YoY) in November from 3% in September.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades calmly on expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) won’t cut interest rates in the near term. The expectations of the BoC leaving rates at their current levels are backed by inflation remaining steady around the 2% target in the last few months.