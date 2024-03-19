USD/CAD consolidates around 1.3540, focus on Canada’s CPI data

- USD/CAD exhibits sideways movement with a positive bias to extend gains.
- Fed could uphold its elevated interest rates to curb inflationary pressures.
- Canadian Consumer Prices are expected to show an increase in February.
USD/CAD continues its upward trend for the fourth consecutive session, trading near the significant level of 1.3540. The US Dollar (USD) advances, propelled by higher US Treasury yields. Bond markets are facing selling pressure as additional signs of resilience in the United States (US) economy emerge, prompting traders to revise their expectations for fewer interest rate cuts this year.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a rate cut in March stands at 1.0%, and 8.7% for May. The likelihood of rate cuts in June and July is lower, at 55.1% and 73.7%, respectively.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues its upward trajectory, with 2-year and 10-year US yields at 4.73% and 4.32%, respectively. Investors are eagerly awaiting the interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), expected to be announced on Wednesday. The Fed is anticipated to uphold its elevated interest rates in response to recent inflationary pressures.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) might have found support from the surge in Crude oil prices, considering Canada's status as the largest oil exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovers around $82.10 per barrel, nearing its highest levels since early November, bolstered by ongoing supply-side worries.
On Monday, the Canadian stock market closed slightly lower as investors awaited Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled for Tuesday. There are expectations for an uptick in Canadian consumer prices.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3539
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3534
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3523
|Daily SMA50
|1.3486
|Daily SMA100
|1.3514
|Daily SMA200
|1.3481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3552
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3521
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3552
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3459
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3533
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.354
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.355
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3581
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pares gains below 149.50 ahead of crucial BoJ policy decision
USD/JPY is paring back gains below 149.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday, picking up fresh bids. Traders keenly await the highly-anticipated Bank of Japan policy decision. The BoJ's outlook on the negative interest rate policy and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) will play a key role in influencing the Japanese Yen.
AUD/USD creeps lower to test 0.6550 ahead of RBA’s decision
AUD/USD is grinding lower to test the 0.6550 level in Asian trading on Tuesday. The Aussie Dollar stays on the defensive against the US Dollar as markets prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia's extended pause but the Bank's rate outlook will hold the key.
Gold awaits Bull Flag confirmation and central banks’ verdicts
Gold price is holding the previous rebounding in Asian trading on Tuesday, as buyers take a breather ahead of the upcoming key central banks’ policy decisions. The US Dollar is stretching higher amid a risk-averse market environment, shrugging off some weakness in the US Treasury bond yields.
Avalanche price could rise 20% on gaming narrative ahead of GDC conference
Avalanche is an outlier on Monday, rallying while the broader market is crashing. It has outperformed Bitcoin price, as well as meme and AI crypto coins, sectors that have been thriving of late.
Australia Interest Rate Decision Preview: RBA set to stand pat after discussing rate hikes in February
The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to hold the Official Cash Rate steady at a 12-year high of 4.35% following the conclusion of its March monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The decision will be announced at 03:30 GMT.