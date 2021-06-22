USD/CAD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.2400

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD stays relatively calm following Monday's sharp drop.
  • US Dollar Index reclaims 92.00 ahead of FOMC's Chairman Powell's testimony.
  • WTI declines below $73 after climbing to multi-year highs on Monday.

The impressive rally witnessed in crude oil prices and the broad-based USD weakness caused the USD/CAD pair to suffer heavy losses on Monday. After losing nearly 100 pips, however, the pair managed to stage a modest recovery and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 1.2385.

WTI retreats following Monday's upsurge

Supported by the improving demand outlook, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since October 2018 at $73.94 on Monday. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institute's (API) weekly crude oil stock report, WTI is losing more than 1% at $72.72, making it difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to outperform its rivals.

On the other hand, following last week's impressive rally, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed its direction in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and lost 0.5% on the first day of the week. As investors shift their focus to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis at 1800 GMT, the DXY is posting modest daily gains a little above 92.00.

Meanwhile, May Existing Home Sales and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for June will be featured in the US economic docket later in the session. Nevertheless, these data are not expected to trigger a market reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2381
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2361
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2152
Daily SMA50 1.2233
Daily SMA100 1.2424
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2487
Previous Daily Low 1.2353
Previous Weekly High 1.2481
Previous Weekly Low 1.2128
Previous Monthly High 1.2352
Previous Monthly Low 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2404
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2436
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2314
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2267
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.218
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2447
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2534
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2581

 

 

