USD/CAD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.2070

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada and the USD's market valuation is likely to impact USD/CAD's movements in the second half of the day.

The ADP Employment Change will be the first data release of the day from the US . The US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the ISM Services PMI will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.

On the other hand, the risk-averse market environment is helping the USD outperform its rivals ahead of key macroeconomic data releases. The US Dollar Index is currently up 0.18% at 90.07, helping USD/CAD preserve its bullish momentum.

Earlier in the day rising crude oil prices help the commodity-related loonie limit its losses. However, with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which touched its highest level since October 2018 at $69.73, reversing its direction, USD/CAD extended its daily rally. As of writing, WTI was posting small daily losses at $68.72.

The USD/CAD pair gained traction after closing in the red on Wednesday and climbed to a daily high of 1.2074 during the European trading hours. At the moment, the pair is rising 0.33% on a daily basis at 1.2071.

