USD/CAD climbs to daily highs above 1.3320 amid broad USD strength

  • Fed's Rosengren says he does not see a lot of need to take action on policy.
  • US Dollar Index advances to daily highs above 98.30.
  • WTI gains more than 2% on Monday to limit pair's gains.

After spending a large part of the day moving sideways below the 1.33 mark, the USD/CAD pair turned north on the back of broad USD strength and was last seen trading at 1.3325, adding 0.4% on a daily basis.

Hawkish Fed Commentary Lift USD

During an interview broadcast on Bloomberg Television, Eric Rosengren, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, argued that lowering the policy rate early could worsen the next downturn. "The lower interest rates are, the more you're encouraging people to take on more debt. And is this the right stage in the cycle for us to encourage people to be taking on more debt?" questioned Rosengren.

Rosengren argued that the goal of the monetary policy was not to get the yield curve right, but to get the inflation and unemployment right and added that just because other countries were weak it did not mean that the US should be easing its policy.  

Supported by these hawkish remarks, the US Dollar Index rose to a 17-day high of 98.34 and was last up 0.12% on the day at 98.32.

On the other hand, easing concerns over the demand outlook and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle-East following an attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemen's Houthi forces caused crude oil prices to climb higher on Monday and helped the commodity-sensitive Loonie limit its losses against the USD for the time being. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is adding 2.6% on the day at $56.20.

Technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3328
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.3272
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3213
Daily SMA50 1.3184
Daily SMA100 1.3299
Daily SMA200 1.3313
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3326
Previous Daily Low 1.326
Previous Weekly High 1.334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3184
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3286
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3301
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.322
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3312
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3352
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3378

 

 

