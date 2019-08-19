USD/CAD climbs to daily highs above 1.3320 amid broad USD strength

- Fed's Rosengren says he does not see a lot of need to take action on policy.
- US Dollar Index advances to daily highs above 98.30.
- WTI gains more than 2% on Monday to limit pair's gains.
After spending a large part of the day moving sideways below the 1.33 mark, the USD/CAD pair turned north on the back of broad USD strength and was last seen trading at 1.3325, adding 0.4% on a daily basis.
Hawkish Fed Commentary Lift USD
During an interview broadcast on Bloomberg Television, Eric Rosengren, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, argued that lowering the policy rate early could worsen the next downturn. "The lower interest rates are, the more you're encouraging people to take on more debt. And is this the right stage in the cycle for us to encourage people to be taking on more debt?" questioned Rosengren.
Rosengren argued that the goal of the monetary policy was not to get the yield curve right, but to get the inflation and unemployment right and added that just because other countries were weak it did not mean that the US should be easing its policy.
Supported by these hawkish remarks, the US Dollar Index rose to a 17-day high of 98.34 and was last up 0.12% on the day at 98.32.
On the other hand, easing concerns over the demand outlook and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle-East following an attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemen's Houthi forces caused crude oil prices to climb higher on Monday and helped the commodity-sensitive Loonie limit its losses against the USD for the time being. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is adding 2.6% on the day at $56.20.
Technical levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3328
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3272
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3213
|Daily SMA50
|1.3184
|Daily SMA100
|1.3299
|Daily SMA200
|1.3313
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3326
|Previous Daily Low
|1.326
|Previous Weekly High
|1.334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3184
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3301
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3378
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
