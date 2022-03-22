- The USD/CAD grinds higher after five days in the red.
- Fed’s Chair Powell approves 50 bps rate hikes and could happen not just once.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Broke the 200-DMA, exposing the USD/CAD to further downward pressure, with 1.2500 as the next target.
The USD/CAD snaps five days of consecutive losses amid a risk-on market mood. At the same time, oil prices ease from around $115.00, thus weighing on the Loonie, as the greenback reflects recent hawkishness from Federal Reserve policymakers, led by Fed’s Chair Powell saying that a 50 bps increase is on the cards, aligned with Fed hawks Bullard, Bostic, Waller, and Barkin. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2611.
Fed’s hawkishness and higher US Treasury yields keep the US dollar strong
Meanwhile, European and US equities keep trading in the green, while the DXY retraced from daily highs near the 99.00 mark around 98.481, up some 0.01%. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields are surging, in the day, as market players begin to price in hikes of the US central bank. Worth noting that the yield in 5s at 2.380% is higher than the 10-year T-note yield at 2.368%, something that USD/CAD traders need to be aware of.
The US economic docket featured more Fed speaking. St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard said that the Fed needs to get policy-neutral, saying that “faster is better” and reiterated that 50 basis points increases would be in the mix.
The Canadian economic docket featured the Producer Price Index for February monthly, which rose 3.1%, higher than January’s 2.5%, while the Raw Materials Prices increased by 29.8%, but lower than the previous reading at 30.5%.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD just crossed below the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2607, additionally to the 50-DMA crossing under the 100-DMA, each located at 1.2681 and 1.2687, respectively. Also, on March 18, the USD/CAD broke an upslope trendline, drawn from late January, support which once broken exposed the abovementioned 200-DMA.
With that said, the USD/CAD bias is neutral-downwards. The first support would be a six-month-old upslope trendline around 1.2560-75. Breach of the latter could pave the way for further downside, with the January 19 daily low at 1.2450, followed by November 10, 2021, cycle low at 1.2387.
Upwards, the first resistance would be the 200-DMA at 1.2607. Once cleared, the next resistance would be 1.2650, followed by the confluence of the 50 and 100-DMA around 1.2681-87.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2611
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.273
|Daily SMA50
|1.2685
|Daily SMA100
|1.2689
|Daily SMA200
|1.261
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2622
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2565
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2871
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2589
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2537
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
