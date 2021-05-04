USD/CAD climbs above 1.2330 ahead of mid-tier US and Canada data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD continues to push higher after breaking above 1.2300.
  • US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 91.00.
  • WTI trades above $65 ahead of weekly API data.

The USD/CAD pair registered small daily losses on Monday but managed to reverse its direction ahead of mid-tier data releases on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at a five-day high of 1.2338, gaining 0.5% on a daily basis.

USD capitalizes on safe-haven flows

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and rising crude oil prices weighed on USD/CAD at the start of the week. With the market mood souring, the USD started to gather strength and triggered a rebound in the pair. Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.5% on the day and the US Dollar Index is rising 0.35% at 91.30.

Later in the session, International Merchandise Trade data from Canada will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The US economic docket will feature Goods Trade Balance, ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and Factory Orders data.

Nevertheless, investors are likely to remain focused on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes. A sharp decline in US stocks in the second half of the day could allow the USD to continue to outperform its rivals.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is rising more than 1% above $65 ahead of the American Petroleum Institute's Weekly Crude Oil Stock report and helping the CAD limit its losses for the time being.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.233
Today Daily Change 0.0049
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.2281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2476
Daily SMA50 1.2535
Daily SMA100 1.2638
Daily SMA200 1.2897
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2319
Previous Daily Low 1.2267
Previous Weekly High 1.2491
Previous Weekly Low 1.2266
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2287
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2299
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2259
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2237
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2207
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2311
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2341
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength

EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area

XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area

Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.

Gold News

Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance

Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance

XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.

Read more

With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?

With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?

The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures