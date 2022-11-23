- USD/CAD is pressured below 1.3440/50 and trendline resistance.
- FOMC minutes are eyed for direction in the US Dollar.
The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday against the greenback and all the other G10 currencies as oil prices fell. USD/CAD is up 0.3% having travelled between a low of 1.3356 and a high of 1.3440 on the day so far ahead of a parliamentary appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and the Federal Open Market Committee minutes.
The Loonie was pressured despite US dollars moving lower that followed a slew of US economic data (including durable goods orders, PMIs, claims, new home sales, and final Michigan sentiment). The data, for the most part, was solid but the emphasis was put on the shocking result in the US Manufacturing PMI that missed expectations by a mile:
US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI drops to 47.6 in November vs. 50 expected
Nevertheless, the price of oil has blown off to the downside on Wednesday as China continues to struggle with rising Covid-19 infections, imposing mass testing and lockdown measures, lowering economic growth and cutting demand for oil from the world's No.1 importer. At the same time, the European Union readies to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports. Additionally, a report showed a larger-than-expected drop in US inventories.
Besides the FOMC minutes, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT).
FOMC minutes eyed
The PMI data today has given the US Dollar bears a head start before the FOMC minutes are released. Firstly, the recent cooler-than-expected US Consumer Price data has already created sentiment for a Fed pivot and investors' hopes that the central bank may be in a position to moderate its pace of hikes. In the prior statement, it read "In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."
This statement gave rise to volatility in markets as investors positioned for a softer approach from the Fed which Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against in his presser by suggesting that there will likely be a higher terminal rate. Therefore, the minutes will be scrutinised for clarity in this regard. ''We expect the November FOMC meeting minutes to shed further light on the FOMC's deliberations regarding the expected downshift in the pace of rate increases in upcoming meetings,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''But above all, we look for the minutes to place a lot of emphasis on the likelihood that the terminal rate will need to end up higher than anticipated initially. The Fed still needs to grind down the labour market to align wage and household spending growth with rates more consistent with the inflation target.''
In such a scenario, this could put a bid into the US Dollar that has been downtrodden ahead of the event. Nevertheless, USD/CAD is on the backside of a trend and below a topping pattern daily charts as the following illustrate:
USD/CAD technical analysis
The pair has broken the trendline this month and has corrected back into the resistance with prospects of a downside continuation as illustrated on the following hourly chart also:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs post-FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD maintain its bullish tone and trades near 1.0400 following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document showed most participants agreed that a slower pace of rate hikes would allow the FOMC to better assess progress toward its goals. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback.
GBP/USD climbs to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2050
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since mid-August above 1.2080 before retreating toward 1.2050. The US Dollar stays on the back foot following the disappointing PMI surveys and as US FOMC Minutes hint at a slower pace of rate hikes coming.
Gold jumps above $1,750 on Fed 's hints Premium
Gold added over $15 in a matter of minutes, following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. US policymakers hint at a pivot in monetary policy and speculative interest rushes to price in a smaller hike in the upcoming December meeting.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
Mullen sheds 11.5% as shares retrace to all-time low
Mullen Automotive (MULN) desperately needs a new catalyst to emerge in order to boost its share price. Since jockeying up to $0.61 in late October on the back of its Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) acquisition, MULN stock has lost about two-thirds of its market cap in just one month.