USD/CAD bears struggle to push pair below 1.3000

- USD/CAD trades broadly flat on Wednesday, despite US dollar bears pushing the Dollar Index below 92.00.
- CAD was thus one of the worst-performing G10 currencies, alongside USD and JPY.
- Reasons for CAD underperformance likely to do with 1) month end flows, 2) technicals and 3) Covid-19 concerns.
A few reasons for CAD underperformance…
1) Wednesday was ostensibly the final “proper” trading day of the month; Thursday is a half-day in the US, meaning low volume. Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, which many in the US will likely be taking off, meaning low volume. Next Monday (30 November) is likely to also be a sleepy affair. Thus, many participants are likely to have been inclined to get their month-end rebalancing requirements ticked off on Wednesday and markets did see quite a choppy 16:00GMT London fix. Not that unpredictable month-end flow volatility won’t continue over the next three trading days, but this likely had something to do with CAD downside today.
2) New Covid-19 infections have continued to increase over recent weeks, hitting all-time highs above 7K on Monday. Provinces are one by one imposing greater restrictions, with Alberta declaring a health emergency on Tuesday and banning all indoor social gatherings. Another factor to consider is the fact that, as Canadian PM Trudeau warned Canadian on Wednesday, Canada does not have any domestic vaccine production capabilities and thus is not going to be at the front of the queue compared to other developed nations (such as the US and UK) when it comes to receiving their vaccine orders. This might weigh on Canada’s economic recovery vs some of its peers, weighing on CAD.
USD/CAD struggles to push below psychological 1.3000
3) Finally, the technical point. USD/CAD hit a big level of support on Tuesday, the psychological 1.3000 level. The pair has struggled to push below this level on Wednesday, only managing to print around 1.2987 before reverting back to the big figure. With USD/CAD sat towards the bottom of a recent downwards trend channel, unless it can also break to the south of this, further near-term downside is going to be a struggle. Still, the long-term technical bias for the pair does still point to the downside. If USD/CAD can break below 1.3000 convincingly, this would open up the door to a test of lows of the month around 1.2930.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains in the 0.7360 price zone
The AUD/USD pair consolidated gains on Thursday, heading into a long US weekend trading near a 2-month high. Equities’ poor performance put a cap to the pair.
XAU/USD off highs but remains supported above $1800 for now
Spot gold prices trade close to the $1810 level, off earlier highs of just under $1818, but still in the green on the day by around 0.1% or $2.
EUR/USD poised to retest the year high
The EUR/USD pair is comfortable above 1.1900 after soft US data hurt the greenback. Tight volumes expected ahead of the weekend, but the pair could test 1.2000 in the next sessions.
Three reasons why the cryptocurrency market could be about to suffer one of the nastiest corrections in years
The cryptocurrency market seems to be stronger than ever and has seen a $250 billion increase in its market capitalization since the beginning of October.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!