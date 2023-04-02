- USD/CAD bears lurking for the open on OPEC news.
- OPEC producers announce voluntary oil output cuts.
USD/CAD ended Friday near flat but the Canadian Dollar edged lower against its US counterpart although it held near its strongest level in more than five weeks. The pair fell from a high of 1.3564 to a low of 1.3507 while the Canadian Dollar was supported by domestic data that pointed to stronger economic growth in the first quarter than the Bank of Canada has projected.
The Canadian economy expanded 0.5% in January, eclipsing the 0.3% increase economists had expected, while preliminary data for February showed Gross Domestic Product advancing by a further 0.3%. Meanwhile, slower US consumer spending growth boosted hopes the Federal Reserve would be less aggressive in hiking interest rates. The latest Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) also showed inflation is starting to slow in the US. The core price index lifted just 0.3% in February from 0.6% in January. Core inflation is now at 4.6% YoY and the headline level at 5.0% YoY. Personal income increased by 0.3% (from 0.6% in January) while personal spending dropped to 0.2% (from 2.0%).
Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose to the highest in three weeks on Friday touching $75.68 as a high in the spot market. The weekend news, OPEC producers announce voluntary oil output cuts, is anticipated to lift the price of oil which would be expected to be supportive of CAD.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3519
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3519
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3695
|Daily SMA50
|1.3543
|Daily SMA100
|1.3522
|Daily SMA200
|1.3375
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3564
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3508
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3745
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3508
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
