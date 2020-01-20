- Calm session across financial markets amid US holiday.
- Bank of Canada politic meeting on Tuesday in focus.
The USD/CAD pair found resistance at 1.3070 earlier today and dropped to 1.3042 during the American session, reaching a fresh daily low. It is hovering around 1.3050, stuck in a range, between 1.3080 and 1.3040.
The mentioned range has been in place since January 10. Over the next hours, USD/CAD is expected to continue to trade sideways near 1.3050, as market conditions favour limited price action. Wall Street is closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On Tuesday the mentioned range will likely be challenged considering that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will have its policy meeting. Market consensus point to the BoC keeping policy unchanged. “We believe the balance of risks for the loonie is tilted to the downside ahead of tomorrow’s rate announcement and that a downward revision in the Bank’s GDP forecasts may prompt markets to bring forward their cut expectations”, explained ING analysts. They have a constructive view on CAD in the longer term and see that a one-off cut in the next few months would not dent such an advantage.
ING analysts warn, however, that their view on the BoC makes them believe USD/CAD will struggle to consistently trade below 1.30 in the near term, also on the back of an uninspiring oil outlook.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3047
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3054
|Daily SMA50
|1.316
|Daily SMA100
|1.3186
|Daily SMA200
|1.324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3077
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3033
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3081
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3031
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.305
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.
Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower
XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.
WTI trims initial gains, back near $59.00
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are trading on a firmer tone at the beginning of the week, managing to clinch tops in the vicinity of the key $60.00 mark.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.