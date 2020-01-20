  • Calm session across financial markets amid US holiday. 
  • Bank of Canada politic meeting on Tuesday in focus. 

The USD/CAD pair found resistance at 1.3070 earlier today and dropped to 1.3042 during the American session, reaching a fresh daily low. It is hovering around 1.3050, stuck in a range, between 1.3080 and 1.3040. 

The mentioned range has been in place since January 10. Over the next hours, USD/CAD is expected to continue to trade sideways near 1.3050, as market conditions favour limited price action. Wall Street is closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

On Tuesday the mentioned range will likely be challenged considering that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will have its policy meeting. Market consensus point to the BoC keeping policy unchanged.  “We believe the balance of risks for the loonie is tilted to the downside ahead of tomorrow’s rate announcement and that a downward revision in the Bank’s GDP forecasts may prompt markets to bring forward their cut expectations”, explained ING analysts. They have a constructive view on CAD in the longer term and see that a one-off cut in the next few months would not dent such an advantage. 

ING analysts warn, however, that their view on the BoC makes them believe USD/CAD will struggle to consistently trade below 1.30 in the near term, also on the back of an uninspiring oil outlook.

Technical levels 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3047
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.3068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3054
Daily SMA50 1.316
Daily SMA100 1.3186
Daily SMA200 1.324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3077
Previous Daily Low 1.3033
Previous Weekly High 1.3081
Previous Weekly Low 1.3031
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3042
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2998
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3086
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.313

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength

EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength

EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade

GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower

Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower

XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.

Read more

WTI trims initial gains, back near $59.00

WTI trims initial gains, back near $59.00

Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are trading on a firmer tone at the beginning of the week, managing to clinch tops in the vicinity of the key $60.00 mark.

Oil News

USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts

USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts

USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures