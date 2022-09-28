USD/CAD aims to recapture 1.3800 as US yields hit 4%, Fed Powell’s speech buzz

- USD/CAD is eyeing to recapture 1.3800 as DXY soars ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
- The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields have hit 4% for the first time since 2010.
- Weaker oil prices have crippled the loonie bulls against the greenback.
The USD/CAD pair is marching north to recapture a fresh two-year high around 1.3800 in the Tokyo session. The asset has resumed its upside journey after a minor correction to near 1.3640 and is expected to refresh its two-year high above 1.3800 in the coming sessions. The major concluded its corrective move after the release of upbeat US Consumer Confidence data.
The US Conference Board reported Consumer Confidence at 108.0 higher than the prior release of 103.6. This is a consecutive improvement in the sentiment data, which indicates that optimism is returning in consumers’ sentiment towards the economy. Also, it is a sign of robust retail demand. The soaring confidence of consumers in the US economy is going to delight the Federal Reserve (Fed) to announce more rate hikes unhesitatingly.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) bulls are roaring it has refreshed its two-decade high at 114.68. The policy tightening cycle by the Fed to tame the galloping inflation has infused an adrenaline rush into the US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields have touched 4% for the first time since 2010. Although yields failed to sustain at elevated levels, it has opened doors for more upside.
Going forward, the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell will remain in focus. It is highly expected that the roadmap for further rate hikes in the remaining 2022 will be dictated.
Meanwhile, loonie bulls are underperforming amid broader weakness in oil prices. Soaring odds of a global recession have forced the market participants to a sell-off in the oil counter. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US and falling oil prices will have a significant impact on Canada’s fiscal balance sheet.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.3046
|Daily SMA100
|1.2954
|Daily SMA200
|1.2819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3776
|Previous Daily Low
|1.364
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3613
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3227
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3692
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes more weakness despite higher-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data
The AUD/USD pair is expected to slip down to near 0.6400 despite the release of the lower-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data. The economic data has landed at 0.6%, higher than the estimates of 0.4%, but lower than the prior release of 1.3%.
EUR/USD renews 22-year low as yields propel DXY, focus on ECB vs. Fed drama, energy crisis
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh multi-year low during seven-day downtrend. US Treasury yields rally to fresh cycle highs amid fears of economic slowdown, hawkish central banks. Energy crisis in Eurozone joins fears of more drama on the Russia-Ukraine issue to keep bears hopeful.
Gold turns sideways around $1,630 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price is displaying a dull performance as investors have sidelined ahead of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell. The precious metal is juggling around $1,630.00 after a modest decline from the critical hurdle of $1,640.00.
Binance Coin price could shed more than 10% if this trend continues
Binance Coin price has been on a downtrend for quite some time and has intensified after the recent sell-off in Bitcoin price. Investors need to pay close attention to the BNB’s moves over the last three weeks, which revealed a bearish setup.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago. Falling gasoline prices and a still-tight labor market are the main reasons we have seen a recent rebound in confidence.