- USD/CAD is sustaining comfortably above 1.2600 amid falling oil prices.
- Additional oil supply at 1.3 million bpd will offset the supply cut by Russia after sanctions on Moscow.
- This week BOC ‘s interest rate decision and the US CPI will be the main events to keep on the radar.
The USD/CAD pair managed to establish above 1.2600 on Monday after multiple failed attempts last week. The asset is advancing sharply towards 1.2650 as subdued oil prices have dented the optimism of the loonie. The major has extended its gains on Tuesday after overstepping Monday’s high at 1.2641.
Oil prices have tumbled around 3% on Monday amid a push of 240 million barrels of oil supply through the collective effort of the US administration and the International Economic Agency (IEA) in the next six months. The market participants will figure out the extent to which the additional oil will offset the prohibited Russian oil after sanctions on the latter.
The release of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) volumes is equivalent to 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) over the next six months, which is enough to offset a shortfall of 1 million bpd of Russian oil supply, analysts at JP Morgan said.
Meanwhile, the lockdown curbs in China to contain the Covid-19 have restricted the movement of men, materials, and machines. This has dampened the demand of oil in a country, which carries the tag of the biggest importer of oil.
Canada, being the largest exporter of oil to the US is facing the heat of lesser cash flows amid falling crude prices.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due on Tuesday. The US inflation is likely to print a fresh multi-decade high at 8.5%. Apart from that, the Bank of Canada (BOC) will dictate its interest rate decision on Wednesday. The BOC is expected to push its interest rates by 50 basis points.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2652
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2561
|Daily SMA50
|1.2665
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2624
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2403
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
