USD/CAD advances beyond 1.3280 as WTI edges lower after EIA report

- EIA reports an increase of 1.1 million barrels in US crude oil stocks.
- WTI continues to fall toward the $58 handle.
- US Dollar Index remains stuck in daily range as focus shifts to FOMC.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to 1.3240 area in the early trading hours of the American session but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction. As of writing, the pair was up 0.29% on the day at 1.3282.
Falling crude oil prices seem to be weighing on the commodity-sensitive and driving the pair higher on Wednesday. The weekly report published by the Energy Information Administration today revealed that crude oil stocks in the US increased by 1.1 million barrels and put additional bearish pressure on oil prices. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 0.65% on the day at $58.35.
Inflation in Canada softens
Earlier today, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed that annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged lower to 1.9% and missed the market expectation of 2%. Although the reading was not too far off of analysts' estimate, it seems to be hurting the demand for the Loonie as it could be seen as a factor that would cause the Bank of Canada to hold the policy rate unchanged for longer than expected.
At 18:00 GMT today, the Federal Reserve will be announcing its policy decision and release the updated economic projections. Later at 18:30 GMT, the Federal Open Market Committee Chairman, Jerome Powell, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.
Previewing the event, Deutsche Bank analysts said that they were expecting another 25 basis points rate cut. “The main focus will be on where they go after this week," analysts added.
"Our economists think a continued dovish bias should be evident in the statement language, Summary of Economic Projections and Chair Powell’s press conference. It seems Powell is still keen to emphasise the baseline as a mid-cycle slowdown though over anything more sinister but it’s hard to imagine him not highlighting the risks, especially around trade.”
FOMC Preview: What 13 major banks are expecting from September meeting?
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3282
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3256
|Daily SMA50
|1.321
|Daily SMA100
|1.3274
|Daily SMA200
|1.3312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3234
|Previous Weekly High
|1.329
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises from the lows amid growing tensions
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, up from the lows. The Fed is set to cut rates and signal the next moves. Chair Powell's press conference is eyed as well.
GBP/USD recovers within range
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2500 in narrow range trading. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh. The Fed decision is to determine the next moves.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold climbs to daily highs near $1,507 as US T-bond yields extend slide
The souring market sentiment in the second half of the day seems to be providing a boost to the safe-haven gold.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.