USD/BRL: Monetary policy support for Real likely to gradually weaken next year – Commerzbank

Economists at Commerzbank expect the Brazilian Real to defend its strong level against the US Dollar this year. However, monetary policy support for BRL is likely to gradually weaken in 2024.
A somewhat weaker Real next year
Attractive real interest rates should continue to support the Brazilian Real even after the start of the rate-cutting cycle.
In the longer term, however, we see depreciation risks for the BRL, mainly due to our concerns about a less hawkish monetary policy.
Source: Commerzbank Research
See: USD/BRL set to trade in a 4.70-5.00 range in the month ahead – SocGen
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly below 1.1000 on Wednesday. Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated inflation data from the US, the cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to extend its recovery.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and turned negative below 1.2750 on Wednesday. Following a bearish start to the day, the US Dollar managed to stage a rebound with Wall Street's main indexes trading in the red, causing the pair to turn south.
Gold falls to fresh multi-week lows below $1,920
Gold price started the day on a firm footing and climbed above $1,930. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day, however, dragged XAU/USD below $1,920. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 4%, making it hard for the pair to rebound.
Could Bitcoin price advance amid higher US inflation rate expectations?
The announcement of the US inflation rate, aka the CPI, on August 10 at 12:30 GMT could further clarify Fed’s next step. Based on the forecasts, the year-over-year inflation rate is expected to rise from 3% in June to 3.3% in July.
DJIA stock futures rise on Wednesday ahead of Disney earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is projecting an advance at the open on Wednesday with DJIA futures advancing 0.2% at the time of writing. The index reversed course on Tuesday following Monday’s 1.16% gain.