USD/BRL heads for record close as Brazilian real tumbles

- Brazilian real leads losses across emerging market currencies, Turkish lira follows closely.
- Central Bank of Brazil expected to announce rate cut on Wednesday.
The USD/BRL rose on Wednesday ahead of the Central Bank of Brazil decision and following the revision of Brazil’s rating outlook to negative from Fitch. The Brazilian real was the worst performer among the most traded currencies.
Political tensions in Brazil, the economic slump and global risk aversion continue to affect the real. Also on Wednesday, a stronger US dollar help the USD/BRL rally.
The cross climbed to 5.69, slightly below the intraday record of 5.74 (April 24) and it was trading at 5.68, on its way to the highest close ever, up 2%.
Brazil's central bank will announce at 21:00 GMT its monetary policy decision. Market consensus point to a 50bps cut to 3.25% in the key interest rate.
“We see very little argument to keep the BCB from easing another 50bps at the May meeting. The substantial depreciation in BRL has failed to pass through to broader inflation aggregates thus far, save for a small impulse before the Covid-19 crisis took hold of the Western Hemisphere”, explained analysts at TD Securities. They continue to see a depreciation path for the BRL “with little impact from the interest rate decision for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.0800 as mood deteriorates
Renewed tensions between the US and China, dismal US data and concerns about a second wage of contagions sent investors to the side-line this Wednesday. EUR/USD holds near daily lows.
AUD/USD eases within range, holds above 0.6400
The AUD/USD pair is hovering around the 0.6400 level, little changed for a third consecutive day. Market players waiting for Australian and Chinese trade balance data.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.
Gold: Elliott Wave targets point to lower levels
The price of gold has now made a lower high on the chart marked by the circles. The move lower in Thursday's session has put the price on a trajectory to hit the support zone marked in red.
WTI oil remains steady near $25 after the EIA report
WTI crude oil prices remain steady near the $25 area after the EIA crude oil stocks data reported a shorter than expected rise on US supplies. West Texas oil futures contracts have peaked at $28 earlier on Wednesday to correct towards $25 area to end a six-day rally.