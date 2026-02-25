TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $91.00 due to bullish recovery

  • Silver may find a barrier around the psychological level of $100.00.
  • Near-term bias is cautiously bullish, with Silver holding above nine- and 50-day EMAs, signaling recovery.
  • Initial support lies at the rising nine-day EMA near $84.43, followed by the 50-day EMA at $79.94.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $91.00 due to bullish recovery
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) has recovered its recent losses registered in the previous session and is trading around $90.50 per troy ounce during the early European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart timeframe shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 56 trades above the midline without approaching overbought territory, which supports continued buying interest with room for further gains before momentum looks stretched.

The near-term bias is cautiously bullish as the Silver price holds above both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), signaling a recovery phase after the sharp mid-period sell-off. The short-term EMA has turned higher and diverges from the flatter 50-day gauge, indicating improving upside momentum rather than a mature uptrend.

As long as the Silver price holds above the clustered moving-average supports, the path of least resistance points higher toward the $100.00 region ahead of the record high of $121.66, reached on January 29, where a horizontal line caps the broader topside and would define a major breakout if challenged.

On the downside, the first key support sits near the rising nine-day EMA at $84.43, followed by the 50-day EMA at $79.94. A break below these averages would weaken the structure and expose the support at the two-month low of $64.08, recorded on February 6.

XAG/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains around 1.1800 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD holds gains around 1.1800 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD regains positive traction and holds around 1.1800 in the European session, reversing the previous day's modest losses. The pair's uptick is sponsored by the emergence of fresh US Dollar selling, which remains induced by persistent trade-related uncertainties. 

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3500 on softer US Dollar

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3500 on softer US Dollar

GBP/USD is posting moderate gains above 1.3500 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar meets fresh supply following US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address and amid looming tariff uncertainty. 

Gold eyes monthly top above $5,200 amid geopolitics, trade jitters

Gold eyes monthly top above $5,200 amid geopolitics, trade jitters

Gold buyers are back in the game, eyeing $5,200 and beyonf on Wednesday after seeing a correction from monthly highs on Tuesday. The US Dollar slips after Trump’s SOTU fails to impress and as AI-driven worries ease. Dovish Fed bets also weigh.  Gold looks north so long as the key 61.8% Fibo resistance at $5,142 holds on the daily chart.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels.

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers