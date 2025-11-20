US weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 220,000

There were 220,000 Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending November 15, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's level, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Thursday.

In this period, the 4-week moving average declined by 3,000 to 224,250.

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending November 8 was 1,974,000, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week's level. This is the highest level for insured unemployment since November 6, 2021, when it was 2,041,000," the DOL noted in its press release.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from session highs but stays in its daily range. At the time of press, the USD Index was up 0.1% on the day at 100.20