US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims climb to 778K vs. 730K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 30,000 last week.
- US Dollar Index posts modest losses slightly above 92.00.
There were 778,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending November 21, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Wednesday.
This reading followed last week's print of 748,000 (revised from 742,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 730,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index remains in the red near 92.10 after the data.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 748,500, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 4.1% for the week ending November 14."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending November 14 was 6,071,000, a decrease of 299,000 from the previous week's revised level."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is back above 1.19, bouncing from the lows, amid a big bulk of US data. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. More figures are due ahead of Thanksgiving.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3350 amid the Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, off the highs. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!