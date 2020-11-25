US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims climb to 778K vs. 730K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 30,000 last week.

US Dollar Index posts modest losses slightly above 92.00.

There were 778,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending November 21, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Wednesday.

This reading followed last week's print of 748,000 (revised from 742,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 730,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index remains in the red near 92.10 after the data.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 748,500, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 4.1% for the week ending November 14."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending November 14 was 6,071,000, a decrease of 299,000 from the previous week's revised level."