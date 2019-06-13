US: Weak CPI bolsters case for Fed cuts – ABN AMRO

Bill Diviney, senior economist at ABN AMRO, points out that the US CPI inflation printed to the downside in May, with the core measure rising 0.1% mom (ABN/consensus: 0.2%), marking its fourth downside surprise so far this year.
Key Quotes
“Annual inflation came in at a healthier 2.0% yoy, albeit still below our and consensus expectations (2.1%).”
“The weakness was driven by similar factors behind previous weak prints – apparel (which is being affected by a methodological change), drugs (affected by increased approval of generics), and used cars (caused by a supply glut). As a result, momentum in core inflation – the 3m/3m annualised rate – fell to just 1.7% in May, the lowest since mid-2017 when inflation was reduced by the fall in mobile phone tariff rates.”
“While Fed Chair Powell has been rather dismissive of the weakness in inflation, pointing for instance to the Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean measure (which has been relatively stable near 2% annualised), the ongoing weakness in inflation bolsters the case for the Fed to ease monetary policy given the weaker growth outlook and falling market-based measures of inflation expectations.”
“We continue to expect the Fed to cut rates three times by Q1 2020, starting at the July FOMC meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data
EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.
GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech
With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks
USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins.
Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift
Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution
American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.