US UoM Consumer Sentiment Index rises to 53.3 in December

American consumer confidence edged higher in early December, as households grew more optimistic about current conditions and the broader economic outlook, according to preliminary data from the University of Michigan (UoM).

The closely watched Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 53.3 from 51 in November, surpassing economists’ expectations (52) and signalling an improvement in public confidence.

Furthermore, the Current Conditions index dropped a tad to 50.7 from 51.1, while the Consumer Expectations gauge advanced to 55 from 51, highlighting an upbeat scenario for the months ahead.

Inflation expectations, meanwhile, ticked lower. The one-year outlook eased to 4.1% from 4.5%, and the five-year forecast came in at 3.2% from 3.4%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar remains on the defensive, adding to the ongoing move lower and sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the area of multi-week lows in the sub-99.00 region.