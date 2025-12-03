US Treasury’s Bessent: Regional Fed banks don't necessarily represent their districts

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he is advocating that regional Federal Reserve (Fed) bank presidents must have lived in their district for three years, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Fed chair has room to start discussion on policy but has one vote."

"No one understands Fed's balance sheet function."

"Regional Fed banks don't necessarily represent their districts."

"Taiwan should think that US relationship with it is unchanged."

"The US is a very good ally of China and Taiwan, relationships are unchanged."

"Single biggest point of failure for global economy would be disruption of chips shipments from Taiwan."

"Growth in private credit is due to too-tight regulation of banking system."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the US Dollar's (USD) performance. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.35% on the day at 98.97.