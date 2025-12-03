US Treasury’s Bessent: No one understands Fed's balance sheet function
United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he would, going forward, press for the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Board of Governors to veto appointments of candidates who have not satisfied the threshold of living in their respective districts for at least three years. Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Bessent stated that the Fed's balance sheet function is hard to understand.
Key quotes
Fed chair has room to start discussion on policy but has one vote.
No one understands Fed's balance sheet function.
Regional Fed banks don't necessarily represent their districts.
Going to start advocating that Fed bank presidents should have lived in their districts for at least 3 years.
I am advocating that Fed regional bank presidents must have lived in their districts for three years.”
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.33%
|-0.90%
|-0.39%
|-0.22%
|-0.50%
|-0.46%
|-0.30%
|EUR
|0.33%
|-0.57%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|-0.17%
|-0.16%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.90%
|0.57%
|0.50%
|0.69%
|0.40%
|0.41%
|0.60%
|JPY
|0.39%
|0.09%
|-0.50%
|0.18%
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|CAD
|0.22%
|-0.11%
|-0.69%
|-0.18%
|-0.28%
|-0.27%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|0.50%
|0.17%
|-0.40%
|0.11%
|0.28%
|0.01%
|0.20%
|NZD
|0.46%
|0.16%
|-0.41%
|0.08%
|0.27%
|-0.01%
|0.19%
|CHF
|0.30%
|-0.02%
|-0.60%
|-0.09%
|0.08%
|-0.20%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.