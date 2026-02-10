US Treasury yields sink as soft data fuels Fed easing bets

US Treasury yields fell across the curve, with he US 10-year Treasury note, the benchmark diving nearly six basis points down at 4.141% sponsored by softer than expected economic data, which would warrant further easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Benchmark yields slide for a fourth day as weak US data reinforces expectations of renewed Fed rate cuts

The yield of the US 10-year T-note is poised to post its fourth consecutive day of losses, as investors grow confident that the Fed will resume its easing cycle.

US Retail Sales in December missed estimates and remained unchanged at 0%. At the same time, the Employment Cost Index (ECI) for the last quarter of 2025 rose by 0.7% QoQ, beneath the July-September quarter of 0.8% and missed estimates.

After the data, money markets had priced in 58 basis points of easing, as depicted by data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Speeches by Regional Fed Presidents Lorie Logan and Beth Hammack, although hawkish, failed to underpin US yields, but capped the Greenback’s losses.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the buck’s value versus six currencies, is firm at 96.84, unchanged.

In the meantime, the financial markets inflation expectations for five-years are at 2.5% according to the 5-year Breakeven Inflation Rate. For a ten-year, the 10-year Breakeven rose to 2.35%, an indication that markets see inflation at around that average.

US Inflation Expectations for 5/10-years

Traders focus shifts to US Nonfarm Payrolls

On Wednesday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls for January are expected to move the needle. Economists expect the economy to add 70K to the workforce, up from December’s 50K. The Unemployment Rate is foreseen to remain unchanged at 4.4%.

US 10-year Treasury note yield

US 10-year Treasury yield - Daily Chart