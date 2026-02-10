US Retail Sales remain unchanged at $735 billion in December
- Retail Sales in the US were unchanged on a monthly basis in December.
- US Dollar Index stays in the red below 97.00.
Retail Sales in the United States remained unchanged at $735 billion in December, the US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday. This print followed the 0.6% increase recorded in November and came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 0.4%. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales were up 2.4% in this period.
"Total sales for the October 2025 through December 2025 period were up 3.0 percent (±0.4 percent) from the same period a year ago," the press release read.
Market reaction
The US Dollar (USD) came under modest bearish pressure following this report. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.05% on the day at 96.83.
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.