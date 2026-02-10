US Retail Sales remain unchanged at $735 billion in December

Retail Sales in the United States remained unchanged at $735 billion in December, the US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday. This print followed the 0.6% increase recorded in November and came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 0.4%. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales were up 2.4% in this period.

"Total sales for the October 2025 through December 2025 period were up 3.0 percent (±0.4 percent) from the same period a year ago," the press release read.

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) came under modest bearish pressure following this report. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.05% on the day at 96.83.