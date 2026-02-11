TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Euro area: Above-potential GDP seen lifting inflation – Nomura

Euro area: Above-potential GDP seen lifting inflation – Nomura
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Nomura expects Euro area GDP growth to accelerate in 2026–2027 to around 1.7–1.8% year-on-year, above estimated potential of roughly 1.1–1.2%. They see stronger growth, especially in Germany and Spain, as a key driver of domestic inflation pressures, although spare industrial capacity and underemployment in Germany could temper the upside.

Faster growth versus limited capacity slack

"We forecast euro area GDP growth to accelerate in 2026 and 2027, before settling between 1.7 and 1.8% y-o-y from Q2 to Q4 2027. Our forecasts for euro area GDP growth are similar to the consensus of the ECB in 2026, albeit we meaningfully deviate in 2027. Our annual rates of GDP growth are, on average, 0.3-0.4pp higher per quarter in 2027 than the consensus or the ECB."

"There is a lot of uncertainty on the level of potential output in the euro area. However, if potential growth is indeed 1.1-1.2% y-o-y and our GDP growth forecasts of 1.7-1.8% materialise, this could result in meaningful inflationary pressures."

"We expect more growth than the consensus and the ECB in large part due to Germany, and our expectation that the multipliers from the fiscal bazooka could be higher than the consensus estimates, as well as due to Spain, where we forecast GDP growth of 2.6% this year and 2.7% next year, versus the consensus at 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively."

"That said, a marked level of spare industrial capacity in Germany and an important level of underemployment in the sectors most likely to benefit from the fiscal bazooka could limit the upside inflationary pressures."

"In our view, however, it appears we are moving into a pre-financial crisis world where the labour market is tight, the unemployment rate is below the equilibrium unemployment rate, and GDP growth is above potential (assuming the consensus is correct that potential growth in the euro area at 1.1%)."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD plummets to 1.1840 on US NFP

EUR/USD plummets to 1.1840 on US NFP

EUR/USD’s selling momentum now picks up pace and rapidly hits the 1.1840 region on Wednesday. Indeed, the pair’s decline comes amid rising buying pressure on the US Dollar in the wake of firmer-than-expected results from US NFP in January.

GBP/USD approaches 1.3600 on USD-buying

GBP/USD approaches 1.3600 on USD-buying

GBP/USD adds to Tuesday’s pullback and trades closer to the 1.3600 support on Wednesday. That said, Cable’s extra downside traction comes against the backdrop of renewed strength in the Greenback as investors assess the latest US NFP data.

Gold trims gains post-NFP, targets $5,000

Gold trims gains post-NFP, targets $5,000

Gold rapidly reverses initial gains and retreats to the vicinity of the $5,000 region per troy ounce amid further gains in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields, all following the latest US NFP readings.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP sell-side pressure intensifies despite surge in addresses transacting on-chain 

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

This was an unusual payrolls report for two reasons. Firstly, because it was released on  Wednesday, and secondly, because it included the 2025 revisions alongside the January NFP figure.

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price extends losses, and trades below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in ETFs so far this week.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers