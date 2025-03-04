US Treasury Secretary Lutnick: Trump may roll back Canada and Mexico tariffs tomorrow

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, during a televised interview on Fox News, hinted that US President Donald Trump may be preparing to pivot on his own tariffs less than 48 hours after imposing them.
Key highlights
If USMCA rules followed, Trump is considering relief.
We will see tariff changes on April 2nd with Canada and Mexico.
The administration will balance the us budget.
Trump is to move with Canada and Mexico, but not all the way.
The tariffs compromise announcement is likely tomorrow.
Trump is considering relief for USMCA-compliant goods.
Trump may roll back Canada and Mexico tariffs tomorrow.
