US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Trump prepared to back additional stimulus if needed

The US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was out with some comments in the last hour, via Fox Business News, saying that Trump administration is prepared to back additional coronavirus stimulus money if needed.
Additional quotes:
- Trump is focused on tax changes to help business and stimulating travel.
- Hard to tell if international travel opens this year.
- Expect China to make good on its trade agreement with the US.
- There will be very significant consequences if they don't.
- Expect oil markets to rebound.
- Trump administration is looking for more storage capacity.
