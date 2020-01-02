US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin to head delegation to Davos WEF later this month – Reuters

A White House official said on Wednesday that US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will lead a delegation, who will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) later this month in Davos, Switzerland, per Reuters.

Key Details:

“Mnuchin will be joined by officials including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

President Trump is still expected to attend at this time, the official said.

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort town is scheduled to run Jan. 21-24.”