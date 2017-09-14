US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: Tax cuts can be paid for through economic growth

US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: Tax cuts can be paid for through economic growthBy Eren Sengezer
During an interview with Fox News, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delivered his remarks about the upcoming tax reform, with the key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- Tax reform will be revenue neutral under administration's growth assumptions
- Tax cuts can be paid for through economic growth
- Do not need to worry about debt ceiling until 2018
