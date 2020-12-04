US: Trade deficit widens to $63.1 billion in October vs. $64.8 billion expected

US' trade deficit expanded less than expected in October.

US Dollar Index stages a modest rebound in early American session.

The United States' goods and services deficit rose by $1 billion to $63.1 billion in October, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a deficit of $64.8 billion.

"October exports were $182.0 billion, $4.0 billion more than September exports," the press release further noted. "October imports were $245.1 billion, $5.0 billion more than September imports."

Market reaction

This data was largely ignored by investors who reacted to the US labour market report. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was posting small daily gains at 90.75.