US: Trade deficit widens to $44.4 billion in March

US Trade Balance falls to -$44.4 billion in March.

US Dollar Index stays in positive territoıry below 100 after the data.

The international goods and services trade deficit of the United States widened to $44.4 billion in March from $39.8 billion in February, the US Census Bureau announced on Tuesday. This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation for a deficit of $44 billion.

"March exports were $187.7 billion, $20.0 billion less than February exports," the press release further read. "March imports were $232.2 billion, $15.4 billion less than February imports."

Market reaction

Market participants largely ignored this data and the US Dollar Index was last at 99.75, up 0.25% on the day.