US to unveil plan on making Treasury market more transparent - Bloomberg

Bloomberg cited an unnamed US Treasury official, as saying that the US government is likely to unveil a plan on Monday to make the Treasury market more transparent.

The plan will be revealed to a Wall Street elite audience, central bankers and regulators during an event at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and will be announced by U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich.

Automated market makers, which play a key role in modern trading, are of the view that greater disclosure will help them buy and sell more and reduce costs at the same time.