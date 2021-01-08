US: Three implications of the blue wave – Morgan Stanley

Stocks rallied a day after violence rocked the US Capitol, with investors firmly focused on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Andrew Sheets, Chief Cross-Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley, explains why a Democrat sweep of Congress and the White House suggests more reflation and rotation in portfolios.
Key quotes
“We're constructive for 2021 and expect solid returns. But a key risk to this story would be that we're underestimating the risks of a new COVID-19 variant or a slow vaccination program and that policymakers don't meet these challenges with further support. The 'and' in that previous sentence is really important. Additional policy help makes it much easier for the market to look through these challenges, as we saw last year. The Georgia results are important for this scenario because they make it much more likely that Congress would take action, and quickly if the economy evolved worse than our current base case.”
“We think there's a good chance that the new Congress will push for up to $1 T in additional economic support, including $2000 direct payments, even if the economy doesn't go through a new additional deterioration. That would provide further support to the recovery, and importantly, drive more confidence that inflation can rise from currently depressed levels. We think US growth and inflation will both exceed expectations this year, and our investment preferences are heavily skewed towards areas of the market that would benefit if this came to pass.”
“There's a theory that markets are efficient and immediately move to price in all new available information. But in this case, I really don't think that holds. This was a genuine surprise, and even active political observers saw these races as extremely close. Meanwhile, we think many investors had penciled in divided government as a base case for 2020 following the November elections. It would shock me if all of those views were able to completely adjust in just a day or two.”
“We think the Georgia election results reduce one downside risk to the market and raise the chances for higher growth and higher inflation in 2021. And what are the risks? Higher growth and inflation should, ultimately, drive longer-run interest rates higher, and drive a shift in leadership between assets that benefit from this, and those that do not. We like financials, as an inexpensive sector that offers some diversification against a higher interest rate scenario, and we remain underweight government bonds.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.2250 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2250 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Tension mounts toward US Nonfarm Payrolls figures for December, which are set to show a modest increase.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.36, shrugging off vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36 as the US dollar advances with bond yields. Earlier, sterling advanced as Pfizer said its vaccine works against the British and South African variants.
XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains
Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index pushes higher and regains 90.00 ahead of Payrolls
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the weekly recovery and reclaims the key barrier at 90.00 the figure on Friday.